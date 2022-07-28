US HDG imports down 7.3 percent in June

Thursday, 28 July 2022 18:25:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 197,767 mt in June 2022, down 7.3 percent from May but up 11.8 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $299.3 million in June 2022, compared to $324.9 million in May and $219.2 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in June, with 61,211 mt, compared to 78,894 mt in May and 77,646 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in June include Brazil, with 34,673 mt; Mexico, with 26,166 mt; South Korea, with 18,936 mt; and Vietnam, with 11,775 mt.