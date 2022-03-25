﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG imports down 31.4 percent in February

Friday, 25 March 2022 19:45:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 210,606 mt in February 2022, down 31.4 percent from January but up 35.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $314.2 million in February 2022, compared to $474.5 million in January and $153.5 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in February, with 65,829 mt, compared to 73,773 mt in January and 74,379 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in February include Mexico, with 25,053 mt; Turkey, with 22,596 mt; UAE, with 21,196 mt; and Vietnam, with 19,592 mt.


Tags: galvanized  flats  USA  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

14 Mar

US HDG exports up 11.6 percent in January
28 Feb

US HDG imports down 0.8 percent in January
11 Feb

US HDG exports down 10.9 percent in December
11 Feb

US steel import permits up 5.2 percent in January
31 Jan

US HDG imports down 1.5 percent in December
11 Jan

US HDG exports up 16.3 percent in November
04 Jan

US HDG imports up 27.4 percent in November
10 Dec

US HDG exports down 6.8 percent in October
30 Nov

US HDG imports up 11.8 percent in October
10 Nov

US HDG exports up 0.6 percent in September