US HDG imports down 31.4 percent in February

Friday, 25 March 2022 19:45:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 210,606 mt in February 2022, down 31.4 percent from January but up 35.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $314.2 million in February 2022, compared to $474.5 million in January and $153.5 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in February, with 65,829 mt, compared to 73,773 mt in January and 74,379 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in February include Mexico, with 25,053 mt; Turkey, with 22,596 mt; UAE, with 21,196 mt; and Vietnam, with 19,592 mt.