US HDG imports down 25.7 percent in September

Friday, 28 October 2022 19:43:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 222,628 mt in September 2022, down 25.7 percent from August and down 22.2 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $238.9 million in September 2022, compared to $320.0 million in August and $323.7 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in September, with 73,178 mt, compared to 79,176 mt in August and 23,511 mt in September 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in September include South Korea, with 23,953 mt; Vietnam, with 17,195 mt; Mexico, with 14,388 mt; and UAE, with 4,979 mt.


