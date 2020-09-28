﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG imports down 24.2 percent in August

Monday, 28 September 2020 19:23:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 157,346 mt in August 2020, down 24.2 percent from July and down 15.2 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $146.7 million in August 2020, compared to $180.5 million in the previous month and $181.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August, with 84,653 mt, compared to 82,113 mt in July and 77,446 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include Korea, with 16,360 mt; Mexico, with 11,549 mt; UAE, with 9,134 mt; and Taiwan, with 8,573 mt.


Tags: flats  imp/exp statistics  USA  trading  galvanized  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Sep

US tin plate exports up 14.7 percent in July
18  Sep

US cut-length plate imports down 20.8 percent in July
09  Sep

US HDG exports up 17.7 percent in July
04  Sep

US plates in coil imports up 3.4 percent in July
02  Sep

US tin plate imports up 42.6 percent in July