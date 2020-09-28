US HDG imports down 24.2 percent in August

Monday, 28 September 2020 19:23:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 157,346 mt in August 2020, down 24.2 percent from July and down 15.2 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $146.7 million in August 2020, compared to $180.5 million in the previous month and $181.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August, with 84,653 mt, compared to 82,113 mt in July and 77,446 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include Korea, with 16,360 mt; Mexico, with 11,549 mt; UAE, with 9,134 mt; and Taiwan, with 8,573 mt.