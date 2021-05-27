﻿
US HDG imports down 19.9 percent in April

Thursday, 27 May 2021 21:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 177,729 mt in April 2021, down 19.9 percent from March but up 46.8 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $199.4 million in April 2021, compared to $230.2 million in March and $105.8 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in April, with 79,045 mt, compared to 93,823 mt in March and 22,559 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in April include Mexico, with 19,994 mt; Korea, with 19,532 mt; Brazil, with 14,995 mt; and Austria, with 9,267 mt.


