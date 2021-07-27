US HDG imports down 19.6 percent in June

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:43:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 177,925 mt in June 2021, down 19.6 percent from May but up 16.1 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $220.0 million in June 2021, compared to $252.9 million in May and $137.6 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in June, with 78,019 mt, compared to 71,938 mt in May and 66,221 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in June include South Africa, with 17,951 mt; Mexico, with 15,768 mt; UAE, with 12,828 mt; and Austria, with 10,283 mt.