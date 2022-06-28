US HDG imports down 18.5 percent in May

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 18:46:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 213,276 mt in May 2022, down 18.5 percent from April and down 3.6 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $324.6 million in May 2022, compared to $384.4 million in April and $252.9 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in May, with 78,894 mt, compared to 81,387 mt in April and 71,938 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in May include Mexico, with 22,661 mt; Austria, with 15,669 mt; UAE, with 15,439 mt; and South Korea, with 15,027 mt.