US HDG imports down 0.8 percent in January

Monday, 28 February 2022 22:35:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 306,058 mt in January 2022, down 0.8 percent from December but up 104.6 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $473.2 million in January 2022, compared to $485.2 million in December and $142.7 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in January, with 73,773 mt, compared to 69,720 mt in December and 80,832 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in January include Vietnam, with 73,367 mt; Turkey, with 26,365 mt; South Africa, with 25,890 mt; and Brazil, with 23,936 mt.