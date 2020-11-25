US HDG imports down 0.4 percent in October

Wednesday, 25 November 2020 20:20:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 173,010 mt in October 2020, down 0.4 percent from September and down 14.3 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $155.6 million in October 2020, compared to $153.8 million in the previous month and $189.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in October, with 77,708 mt, compared to 83,373 mt in September and 85,429 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported HDG in October include Brazil, with 18,218 mt; Mexico, with 14,982 mt; Korea, with 12,036 mt; and Austria, with 7,613 mt.