US HDG exports up 6.2 percent in August from July

Monday, 14 October 2024 01:01:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 134,234 mt in August this year up 6.2 percent month on month and down 3.7 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $193.7 million in August this year, compared to $176.9 million in the previous month and $192 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in August with 76,266 mt, compared to 76,082 mt in July and 65,693 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 57,416 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.


