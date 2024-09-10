US HDG exports up 4.6 percent in July from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 125,863 mt in July this year up 4.6 percent month on month and up 4.8 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $176.9 million in July this year, compared to $173.9 million in the previous month and $165.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in July with 76,082 mt, compared to 65,975 mt in June and 57,516 mt in July last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 49,142 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.