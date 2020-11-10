﻿
English
US HDG exports up 20.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 21:19:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 103,452 mt in September 2020, up 20.8 percent from August and up 12.6 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $105.1 million in September, compared to $89.3 million in the previous month and $103.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in September with 63,416 mt, compared to 52,347 mt in August and 57,663 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 38,942 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in September.


