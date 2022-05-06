﻿
US HDG exports up 19.6 percent in March

Friday, 06 May 2022 20:12:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 119,535 mt in March 2022, up 19.6 percent from February and up 6.6 percent from March 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $170.1 million in March, compared to $139.7 million in the previous month and $126.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in March with 65,502 mt, compared to 46,938 mt in February and 59,008 mt in March 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 52,997 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in March.


