US HDG exports up 17.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 19:46:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 76,250 mt in July 2020, up 17.7 percent from June but down 22.6 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $85.2 million in July, compared to $67.6 million in the previous month and $118.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in July with 42,821 mt, compared to 37,801 mt in June and 52,493 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 32,482 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.


