US HDG exports up 16.3 percent in November

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 21:13:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 104,363 mt in November 2021, up 16.3 percent from October and up 3.5 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $127.0 million in November, compared to $110.6 million in the previous month and $103.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in November with 56,232 mt, compared to 45,023 mt in October and 60,832 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 47,555 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in November.