US HDG exports up 15.5 percent in August

Friday, 07 October 2022 20:59:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 108,314 mt in August 2022, up 15.5 percent from July and up 13.4 percent from August 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $156.6 million in August, compared to $135.7 million in the previous month and $115.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in August with 53,389 mt, compared to 48,180 mt in July and 51,997 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 53,268 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in August.


