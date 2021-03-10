﻿
English
US HDG exports up 14.9 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 20:15:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 103,705 mt in January 2021, up 14.9 percent from December but down 0.5 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $110.7 million in January, compared to $95.3 million in the previous month and $111.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in January with 57,862 mt, compared to 48,531 mt in December and 56,127 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 44,031 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in January.


