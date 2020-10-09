US HDG exports up 12.3 percent in August

Friday, 09 October 2020 18:49:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 85,615 mt in August 2020, up 12.3 percent from July but down 23.4 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $89.3 million in August, compared to $85.2 million in the previous month and $124.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in August with 52,347 mt, compared to 42,821 mt in July and 61,789 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 32,141 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in August.