US HDG exports up 11.6 percent in January

Monday, 14 March 2022 19:40:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 103,749 mt in January 2022, up 11.6 percent from December and up marginally from 103,704 mt in January 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $142.6 million in January, compared to $117.7 million in the previous month and $110.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in January with 53,795 mt, compared to 46,244 mt in December and 44,031 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 49,123 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in January.


Tags: galvanized  North America  imp/exp statistics  USA  flats  trading

