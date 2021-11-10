US HDG exports up 0.6 percent in September

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 20:51:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 96,132 mt in September 2021, up 0.6 percent from August but down 10.5 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $117.3 million in September, compared to $115.1 million in the previous month and $108.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in September with 50,859 mt, compared to 42,062 mt in August and 39,829 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 44,251 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in September.