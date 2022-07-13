US HDG exports up 0.1 percent in May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:40:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 114,514 mt in May 2022, up 0.1 percent from April and up 18.4 percent from May 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $161.1 million in May, compared to $165.5 million in the previous month and $113.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in May with 59,315 mt, compared to 53,527 mt in April and 40,078 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 53,384 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in May.