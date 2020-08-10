﻿
US HDG exports surge up 116.9 percent in June

Monday, 10 August 2020 19:13:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 64,768 mt in June 2020, up 116.9 percent from May but down 37.5 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $67.6 million in June, compared to $29.3 million in the previous month and $118.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in June with 37,801 mt, compared to 12,943 mt in May and 56,681 mt in June 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 26,083 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.


