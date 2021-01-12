US HDG exports down 9.5 percent in November

Tuesday, 12 January 2021 22:00:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 100,865 mt in November 2020, down 9.5 percent from October and down 4.8 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $103.7 million in November, compared to $114.0 million in the previous month and $115.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in November with 60,832 mt, compared to 63,834 mt in October and 59,269 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 38,309 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in November.