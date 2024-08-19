 |  Login 
US HDG exports down 8.4 percent in June from May

Monday, 19 August 2024 10:34:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 120,301 mt in June this year down 8.4 percent month on month and down 5.7 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $173.9 million in June this year, compared to $187.1 million in the previous month and $174.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in June with 65,975 mt, compared to 71,276 mt in May and 66,489 mt in June last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 53,423 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.


