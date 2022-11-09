﻿
English
US HDG exports down 8.3 percent in September

Wednesday, 09 November 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 99,346 mt in September 2022, down 8.3 percent from August but up 3.3 percent from September 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $143.0 million in September, compared to $156.6 million in the previous month and $117.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in September with 49,331 mt, compared to 53,268 mt in August and 50,859 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 48,763 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in September.


