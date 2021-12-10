US HDG exports down 6.8 percent in October

Friday, 10 December 2021 20:32:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 89,711 mt in October 2021, down 6.8 percent from September and down 19.5 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $110.6 million in October, compared to $117.3 million in the previous month and $114.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in October with 45,023 mt, compared to 44,254 mt in September and 63,834 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 43,919 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in October.