US HDG exports down 5.0 percent in October

Thursday, 08 December 2022 22:44:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 94,330 mt in October 2022, down 5.0 percent from September but up 5.1 percent from October 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $137.4 million in October, compared to $143.0 million in the previous month and $110.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in October with 46,605 mt, compared to 48,763 mt in September and 45,023 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 45,817 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in October.