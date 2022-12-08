﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG exports down 5.0 percent in October

Thursday, 08 December 2022 22:44:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 94,330 mt in October 2022, down 5.0 percent from September but up 5.1 percent from October 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $137.4 million in October, compared to $143.0 million in the previous month and $110.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in October with 46,605 mt, compared to 48,763 mt in September and 45,023 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 45,817 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in October.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Ex-China HDG prices up $30/mt, being too low earlier and amid limited supply

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales down 30% in Nov amid weak demand

08 Dec | Steel News

Ex-India HDG export activity improves, but prices able to rise only slightly 

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

US domestic HDG prices still stable despite mills’ recent increase announcements

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s local and import HRC prices continue to rebound

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Habaş gets approval for CR mill project

05 Dec | Steel News

US flat rolled steel market still mostly stable despite this week’s price increase announcements

02 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exports fall silent barring stray deals after price declines

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers stable, outlook cautious

01 Dec | Flats and Slab