US HDG exports down 4.2 percent in April

Friday, 10 June 2022 18:45:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 114,414 mt in April 2022, down 4.3 percent from March but up 15.6 percent from April 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $165.5 million in April, compared to $170.1 million in the previous month and $113.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in April with 59,163 mt, compared to 52,997 mt in March and 55,713 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 53,527 mt; and Spain, with 1,026 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in April.