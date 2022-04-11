﻿
English
US HDG exports down 3.7 percent in February

Monday, 11 April 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 99,921 mt in February 2022, down 3.7 percent from January and down 0.5 percent from February 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $139.7 million in February, compared to $142.6 million in the previous month and $114.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in February with 51,651 mt, compared to 49,123 mt in January and 47,233 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 46,938 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in February.


