﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

US HDG exports down 3.1 percent in February

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in February with 51,125 mt, compared to 57,862 mt in January and 56,172 mt in February ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.