US HDG exports down 25.2 percent in December

Monday, 13 February 2023 00:30:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 92,975 mt in December 2022, down 25.2 percent from November and down 16.5 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $110.2 million in December, compared to $149.7 million in the previous month and $117.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in December with 43,846 mt, compared to 54,840 mt in November and 45,692 mt in December 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 32,155 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in December.


