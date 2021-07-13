US HDG exports down 2.3 percent in May

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 20:00:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 96,703 mt in May 2021, down 2.3 percent from April but up 213.5 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $113.9 million in May, compared to $113.6 million in the previous month and $30.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in May with 55,174 mt, compared to 52,421 mt in April and 14,463 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 40,078 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in May.