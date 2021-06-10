﻿
US HDG exports down 11.7 percent in April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:11:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 98,979 mt in April 2021, down 11.7 percent from March but up 146.5 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $113.6 million in April, compared to $126.4 million in the previous month and $40.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in April with 52,421 mt, compared to 51,247 mt in March and 32,060 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 45,179 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in April.


