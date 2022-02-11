US HDG exports down 10.9 percent in December

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:39:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 92,975 mt in December 2021, down 10.9 percent from November and up 3.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $117.7 million in December, compared to $127.0 million in the previous month and $95.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in December with 46,244 mt, compared to 47,555 mt in November and 40,131 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 45,692 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in December.