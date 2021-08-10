﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG export up 20.3 percent in June

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:52:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 116,357 mt in June 2021, up 20.3 percent from May and up 74.4 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $137.6 million in June, compared to $113.9 million in the previous month and $69.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in June with 62,570 mt, compared to 55,714 mt in May and 26,671 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 52,814 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.


Tags: USA  North America  flats  galvanized  imp/exp statistics  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Aug

US tin plate imports down 35.5 percent in June
30  Jul

US CRC imports up 19.9 percent in June
27  Jul

US HDG imports down 19.6 percent in June
15  Jul

US HRC exports up 12.2 percent in May
13  Jul

US HDG exports down 2.3 percent in May