US HDG export up 20.3 percent in June

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:52:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 116,357 mt in June 2021, up 20.3 percent from May and up 74.4 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $137.6 million in June, compared to $113.9 million in the previous month and $69.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in June with 62,570 mt, compared to 55,714 mt in May and 26,671 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 52,814 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.