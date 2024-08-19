US exports of plates in coil up 24.6 percent in June from May

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 38,059 mt in June this year, up 24.6 percent month on month and down 19.0 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $40.8 million in June, compared to $33.9 million in the previous month and $48.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in June with 24,625 mt, compared to 19,606 mt in May and 31,476 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 13,267 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in June.