US drawn wire imports up 9.9 percent in March

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 60,001 mt in March 2022, up 9.9 percent from February but down 1.2 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $99.9 million in March 2022, compared to $89.5 million in February and $75.1 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in March, with 22,224 mt, compared to 20,260 mt in February and 18,919 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in March include Canada, with 13,678 mt; China, with 6,514 mt; Vietnam, with 3,036 mt; and Japan, with 2,987 mt.