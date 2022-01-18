US drawn wire imports up 8.7 percent in November

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 21:48:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 61,082 mt in November 2021, up 8.7 percent from October and up 26.9 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $92.9 million in November 2021, compared to $85.5 million in October and $55.1 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in November, with 19,584 mt, compared to 17,859 mt in October and 14,875 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in November include Canada with 13,624 mt; China, with 8,305 mt; UAE, with 3,029 mt; and Vietnam, with 2,963 mt.