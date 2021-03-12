US drawn wire imports up 6.4 percent in January

Friday, 12 March 2021 20:35:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 52,242 mt in January 2021, up 6.4 percent from December and up 0.8 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $59.4 million in January 2021, compared to $56.7 million in the previous month and $62.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in January, with 17,343 mt, compared to 16,440 mt in December and 17,118 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in January include Canada, with 13,028 mt; China, with 6,405 mt; Korea, with 2,519 mt; and Vietnam, with 2,430 mt.