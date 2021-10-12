US drawn wire imports up 4.9 percent in August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:51:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 59,855 mt in August 2021, up 4.9 percent from July and up 30.9 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $86.7 million in August 2021, compared to $80.5 million in July and $49.0 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in August, with 18,282 mt, compared to 17,354 mt in July and 14,539 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in August include Canada, with 13,439 mt; China, with 8,577 mt; Japan, with 4,432 mt; and Vietnam, with 3,096 mt.