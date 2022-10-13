﻿
English
US drawn wire imports up 2.7 percent in August

Thursday, 13 October 2022 20:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 56,245 mt in August 2022, up 2.7 percent from July but down 6.1 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $97.5 million in August 2022, compared to $96.8 million in July and $86.7 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in August, with 20,989 mt, compared to 20,103 mt in July and 18,282 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in August include China, with 9,756 mt; Canada, with 9,132 mt; Vietnam, with 3,923 mt; and South Korea, with 2,491 mt.


