US drawn wire imports up 1.7 percent in October

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 23:27:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 56,174 mt in October 2021, up 1.7 percent from September and up 12.8 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $85.5 million in October 2021, compared to $83.2 million in September and $55.1 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in October, with 17,859 mt, compared to 16,169 mt in September and 14,501 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in October include Canada, with 13,993 mt; China, with 6,250 mt; Vietnam, with 3,377 mt; and Korea, with 2,809 mt.


