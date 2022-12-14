US drawn wire imports up 16.9 percent in October

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 53,866 mt in October 2022, up 16.9 percent from September but down 3.9 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $94.5 million in October 2022, compared to $81.1 million in September and $85.3 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in October, with 18,393 mt, compared to 14,862 mt in September and 17,859 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in October include Canada, with 10,746 mt; China, with 7,805 mt; Vietnam, with 3,379 mt; and Germany, with 3,204 mt.


