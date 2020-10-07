US drawn wire imports up 0.2 percent in August

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 19:35:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 45,736 mt in August 2020, up 0.2 percent from July but down 5.4 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $49.0 million in August 2020, compared to $49.7 million in the previous month and $57.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in August, with 14,539 mt, compared to 14,871 mt in July and 12,932 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in August include Canada, with 11,046 mt; China, with 7,653 mt; Vietnam, with 2,513 mt; and Korea, with 2,278 mt.