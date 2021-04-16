﻿
US drawn wire imports down 8.1 percent in February

Friday, 16 April 2021 19:47:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 48,019 mt in February 2021, down 8.1 percent from January but up 9.3 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $58.7 million in February 2021, compared to $59.4 million in January and $51.4 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Canada in February, with 14,552 mt, compared to 13,028 mt in January and 13,148 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in February include Mexico, with 14,505 mt; China, with 6,999 mt; Korea, with 2,674 mt; and Japan, with 1,948 mt.


