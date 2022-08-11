US drawn wire imports down 5.4 percent in June

Thursday, 11 August 2022 21:37:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 55,333 mt in June 2022, down 5.4 percent from May and down 13.2 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $96.2 million in June 2022, compared to $103.1 million in May and $86.4 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in June, with 19,606 mt, compared to 18,687 mt in May and 16,386 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in June include Canada, with 11,457 mt; China, with 9,968 mt; Vietnam, with 3,057 mt; and South Korea, with 3,056 mt.