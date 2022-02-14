﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 4.9 percent in December

Monday, 14 February 2022 22:22:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 58,039 mt in December 2021, down 4.9 percent from November but up 18.2 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $89.7 million in December 2021, compared to $92.9 million in November and $56.7 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in December, with 18,924 mt, compared to 19,584 mt in November and 16,440 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in December include Canada, with 12,321 mt; China, with 8,071 mt; Vietnam, with 3,361 mt; and Korea, with 3,058 mt.


Tags: USA  North America  wire   trading  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Jan

US ITC votes to maintain AD order on stainless steel wire rod from Japan, Korea and Taiwan
19 Jan

US hot rolled bar exports up 16.3 percent in November
19 Jan

US wire rod imports down 14.5 percent in November
18 Jan

US beam exports up 4.9 percent in November
18 Jan

US drawn wire imports up 8.7 percent in November