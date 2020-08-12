US drawn wire imports down 4.6 percent in June

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 20:44:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 45,076 mt in June 2020, down 4.6 percent from May and down 16.4 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $46.6 million in June 2020, compared to $47.8 million in the previous month and $56.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in June, with 14,091 mt, compared to 15,249 mt in May and 13,865 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in June include Canada, with 10,421 mt; China, with 9,166 mt; Korea, with 1,713 mt; and Japan, with 1,299 mt.