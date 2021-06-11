﻿
US drawn wire imports down 3.4 percent in April

Friday, 11 June 2021 19:07:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 58,677 mt in April 2021, down 3.4 percent from March but up 15.6 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $74.8 million in April 2021, compared to $75.1 million in March and $56.9 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most drawn wire from Mexico in April, with 17,152 mt, compared to 18,919 mt in March and 17,736 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in April include Canada, with 14,088 mt; China, with 8,597 mt; Japan, with 4,085 mt; and Vietnam, with 4,085 mt.


