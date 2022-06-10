﻿
English
US drawn wire imports down 2.2 percent in April

Friday, 10 June 2022 18:43:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of drawn wire totaled 58,659 mt in April 2022, down 2.2 percent from March and roughly the same as April 2021 levels. By value, drawn wire imports totaled $96.7 million in April 2022, compared to $99.9 million in March and $74.8 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most drawn wire from China in April, with 8,577 mt, compared to 6,513 mt in March and 8,597 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in April include South Korea, with 3,262 mt; Japan, with 2,899 mt; Vietnam, with 2,646 mt; and UAE, with 2,242 mt.


